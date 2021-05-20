Federico Cruz Arriola, of Dededo, died on May 5 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Purification in Maina at noon and burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries