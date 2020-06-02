Federico Quinata Santiago, also known as “Fred” and “Chief," familian Tatiyas/Galaide, of Dededo, died May 31 at the age of 82. A family funeral service will be held June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

