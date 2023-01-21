Felecisema "Inay" Alicira Montalban, of Harmon, Dededo, died Jan. 10 at the age of 102. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Anthony/ St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

