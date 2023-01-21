Felecisema "Inay" Alicira Montalban, of Harmon, Dededo, died Jan. 10 at the age of 102. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Anthony/ St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
HAFA ADAI AND TIROW
- +2
- Clynt Ridgell
When Guam independence is discussed, it’s often viewed in a way that brings about images of isolation, but Guam doesn’t have to be independent… Read moreThe United States of Oceania
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
