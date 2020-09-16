Feliciana Domaoal Barrozo, of Ordot-Chalan Pago, died Sept. 10 at the age of 78. Private family funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- $4.2M in tax refunds released for early February filers
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- Labor: Fraudulent jobless benefit claims top 20K
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- ‘I am a prisoner’
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- Island mourns death of 10-year-old boy- youngest COVID-related death
- Judge: DPHSS disregarded family's fundamental civil liberties, quarantine was involuntary
- 'You won $5 million and a brand-new Mercedes-Benz'
Images
Videos
- +2
The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners should undo the retroactive pay raises they approved for GHURA Executive D… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Every school day, students have to memorize mountains of information. At times, this can become overwhelming especially for those who have not… Read more
- By Skye B
I read the article, "Attorney: We have a right to be treated fairly," in (Monday's The Guam Daily Post), and as a result, I had several emotio… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In