Feliciano B. Carganilla, of Dededo, died May 1 at the age of 84. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 128 N. Kopa de Oro Ypaopao Estates, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation to take place May 14, at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

