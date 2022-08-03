Feliciano Salud Javinal, of Agana Heights, died July 23 at the age of 91. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. at the Javinal residence in Agana Heights. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries