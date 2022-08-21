Feliciano “TinTin"/"Felix” Valentino Mariur Jr., formerly of Pagat, Mangilao and Barrigada, residing in Spanaway, Washington, died July 19 at the age of 37. Last respects and public viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada, followed by burial at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
