Felicisima "Fely" Jose Requina, of Dededo died on Oct. 15 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be on Oct. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo on Oct. 24. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries