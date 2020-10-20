Felicisima "Fely" Jose Requina, of Dededo died on Oct. 15 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be on Oct. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo on Oct. 24. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempted drug smuggler seeks early release from federal prison
- Drug suspect told police he bought meth in Dededo
- Convicted drug smuggler allegedly still using meth
- FEMA doubles Guam jobless aid to 6 weeks
- Man, 21, accused of punching 4-year-old
- Woman denies federal marriage fraud charges
- Chamber chair calls out 'reckless' businesses
- Hagåtña theaters closed for good after 14 years
- Man, 33, accused of repeatedly assaulting woman
- Expanded package pickup hours at Guam post offices
Images
Videos
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
Can you be a good leader if you are consistently inconsistent? What if I told you that the best results are often achieved with a fair amount … Read more
- David Lubofsky
Ever since the nightmare started of losing my son Asher to alleged medical negligence, it has opened my eyes to many related problems within t… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In