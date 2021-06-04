Felicita Jesus Guerrero, also known as “Felix/Fely,” familian Bihu, of Tamuning, died May 14 at the age of 90. Mass and rosaries will be held May 14 to May 22 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. On weekdays: rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. with Mass at 6 p.m. On weekends, rosary will be 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 5 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, with interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

