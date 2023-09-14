Felicita “Fely"/"Itang” Leon Sablan, of Dededo, passed away Sept. 9 at the age of 79. Rosaries are being said at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the Joann & Tom Duenas residence, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

