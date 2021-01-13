Felicita Salas Quichocho Quintanilla, also known as “Auntie Lei," Familian Ella/Orong of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 10 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is being held as follows: noon (virtual Mass) at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica (St. Therese Chapel) via the Agana Cathedral Facebook page; and at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

