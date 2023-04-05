Felicita "Fely" Silverio Santos, of Ordot, passed away April 1 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. April 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

