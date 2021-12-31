Felicito Hablan Villa, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Dec. 22 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention will be offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai on the following dates: 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 31; 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022; all three Masses on Jan. 2, 2022; and 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 3-5, 2022. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

