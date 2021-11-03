Felipe C. Barlongo, of Dededo, died on October 25 at the age of 95. Mass of Intentions is being said nightly at 5 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
There is a new division and bureau created within the Department of Public Health and Social Services – the Division of Children's Wellness
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
This week, after a long spell of not wearing them, masks have become mandatory for students again. All this back and forth is exhausting.
- Kevin Gianan
The problems caused by Guam's rising cost of living might improve as it recovers from the pandemic
