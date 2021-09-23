Felipe Monpar Caguioa of Dededo, formerly of Yigo and Tumon Heights, also known as "Phil/Eping," died on Sept. 9 at the age of 95. Last respects will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at San Agustin's Funeral Home. Mass will follow at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church in Tumon. Interment services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
