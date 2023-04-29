Felisa Mafnas Elatico Honorario, of Dededo, passed away April 20 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father accused of neglecting sick toddler
- Military ‘under a lot of pressure’
- Man admits role in 2020 mailed meth pickup
- Public defender heading to prosecution
- Volleyball coach Mike Nauta is fighting cancer in Colorado, needs the community's help
- 35-year-old man accused of assault with brass knuckles
- 2 men arrested in robbery and assault case from 2021
- Blas: Lost Compact impact funds 'a major blow for us'
- The year 2050: A futuristic view of Guam
- Drugs, police response discussed during senators’ 'southern caucus’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
It's Your Village
- Jesse Alig
Doctor. Chef. Teacher. Seamstress. Coach. Accountant. Counselor. Chauffeur. Maid. Spiritual adviser. Guardian angel. These are just a few of t… Read moreEvery day should be Mother’s Day
- By Tim Rohr
April is World Autism Month. The site autismspeaks.org proclaims, “Throughout the month, we focus on coming together in unity and collaboratio… Read moreAutism has spiked; what does data show?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In