Felisa Mafnas Elatico Honorario, of Dededo, passed away April 20 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

