Felix Duenas Cruz, familian Indo/Bobo, of Dededo, died Feb. 21 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is celebrated until March 6 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, at the following schedule: 5 p.m. weekends, upper level; 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, lower level; and 7 p.m. Friday, upper level. Rosary to follow Mass. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
