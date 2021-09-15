Felix Mafnas Chargualaf, also known as “Junior”, familian “Mac / Gualafon” of Santa Rita, died Sept. 11 at the age of 42. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 am. Oct. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Private cremation will follow.
