Felix Mafnas Chargualaf, also known as “Junior," familian Mac/Gualafon, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Sept. 11 at the age of 42. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Private cremation will follow.

