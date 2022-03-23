Felix “Lele Boy” T. Pocaigue, of Yona, died March 3 at the age of 47. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 2757 R. Matsumiya St., Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

