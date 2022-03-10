Felix “Lele Boy” T. Pocaigue of Yona, died March 3 at the age of 47. Nightly rosary is at 7 p.m. 2757 R. Matsumiya Street, Mangilao . Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Francis Catholic Church at noon in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
