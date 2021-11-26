Felomena Paulino Chargualaf, fondly known as "Nana Menang," of Inalåhan, died Nov. 20 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention will be offered: 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. Thursday; 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries