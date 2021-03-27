Felomena Perez Crisostomo Benavente, also known as “Menang," Familian Bejong/Chedo, of Barrigada, died March 21 at the age of 94. Virtual family rosary is being held daily at 7 p.m. via Facebook. Please contact family for log-in information. Last respects will be hel from 8-11 a.m. May 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
