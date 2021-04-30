Felomena Perez Crisostomo Benavente, also known as “Menang," familian Bejong/Chedo, of Barrigada, died March 21 at the age of 94. Virtual family rosary is being held daily at 7 p.m. via Facebook. Please contact family for log-in information. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

