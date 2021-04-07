Fernando C. Magbuhat, of Dededo, died April 3 at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at Kayen R.S. San Agustin, 16B Ghura 35, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Route 16, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

