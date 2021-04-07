Fernando C. Magbuhat, of Dededo, died April 3 at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at Kayen R.S. San Agustin, 16B Ghura 35, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Route 16, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Car crashes into power pole; GPD closes eastbound lanes near Kmart and Triple J
- Woman: Stranger showed up at neighbor's door with loaded gun
- Mother: 'I want to end this'
- Police: Couple arrested in murder of former mayor
- Sinajana mayor: Culprits getting braver
- Neighbor of former mayor arrested on suspicion of murder
- BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating death in Umatac
- Prosecution: Former mayor beaten, stabbed, lay dead in padlocked house
- 2nd arrest made as police investigate death of former mayor
- Child said he was going to watch cartoons; Instead, he opened his dad's gun safe
Images
Videos
New data released by the Guam Department of Labor on Tuesday shows a further widening of the gap in pay between government of Guam employees a… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
True story: A couple of weeks ago, the authorities abruptly shut down a high school basketball game. It was quite a shock and disappointment a… Read more
- By Joseph “Joey” T. Duenas
Håfa adai. The year 2020 will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to face the challenges amid this ongoing pand… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In