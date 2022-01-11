Fernando Joya Cabuhat, of Tamuning, died Dec. 24, 2021 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Hagatña.

