Fernando Llames Tingzon, of Dededo, died on Sept. 20 at the age of 90. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

