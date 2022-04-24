Filipina "Fely" Muello Leonen, of Yigo, died April 20 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo, followed by rosary at 7:30 p.m. at 306 Chalan Tun Luis Duenas, Yigo until April 28. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately after at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

