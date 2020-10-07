Flora Madracheluib, of Mangilao, died Oct. 1 at the age 86. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will take place in Palau.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Extra $300 or $400 in weekly unemployment aid payout still awaits FEMA guidance
- Marine Corps activates Guam base, its first new base in 68 years
- COVID-19 patient loses baby
- COVID-stricken Trump says no to Guam statehood
- CDC: Comorbidities increase risk of death from COVID-19
- Public Health, GPD investigating gathering of dozens, despite the pandemic restrictions, in suspected gambling house
- Father seeks shelter for son
- Delegate: Guam could get $3B pandemic aid
- UPDATE: Police say victim of commercial vehicle crash is 21-year-old
- Police arrest Tamuning shooting suspect
Images
Videos
The story of a 7-year-old boy who was kicked out of the government of Guam emergency homeless shelter in Maite a few weeks ago, and is now liv… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
There was no government experiment more successful in ancient western history than the Roman Empire. Of course, many of its realities were dow… Read more
- By John Ryan
Not in the very beginning, but early on in the AIDS epidemic public health agencies in San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, and elsewhere g… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In