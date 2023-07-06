Flora “Flo” San Agustin Fejerang, of Mangilao and formerly of Dededo, passed away July 2 at the age of 58. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday with Rosary to follow Mass until July 10 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

