Florence Cruz Mesa, also known as “Boring,” familian Indo/Bobo, of Dededo, died on Oct. 3 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6 a.m. Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow Guam Memorial Park.
