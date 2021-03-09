Florence Josephine Taitano Cruz, also known as “Loling” and “Flo,” familian Kokora, of Dededo, died March 3 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana until March 11 as follows: 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held March 25 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang – Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
