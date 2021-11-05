Florence “Laling” Lape Barcinas, of Inalåhan, died Oct. 24 in Killeen, Texas, at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

