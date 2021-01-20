Florence "Laling" Lujan Cepeda, formerly of Hagåtña and more recently of Virginia, died Jan. 8. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel and Crematory, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a chapel memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the adjacent Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

