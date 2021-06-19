Florence Pascua Bowersox, of Santa Rita, died on May 19 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. on June 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries