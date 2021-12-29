Florence “Auntie Flo” Quinata Sablan, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 27 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, no Mass on Thursday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 2022, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

