Florence S. A. Bamba, died September 17 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

