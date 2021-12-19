Florence Teresita Gogo Chang, of Dededo, died Sept. 19 at the age of 75. Franklin Junior Gogo, of Dededo, died Oct. 20 at the age of 51. Last respects for Florence and Franklin will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burials will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill. 

Tags

Load entries