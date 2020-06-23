Florencia "Encha" Tedtaotao Quichocho, of Malojloj, died June 18 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Inarajan Cemetery.

