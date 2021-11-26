Florentina Mendiola Salas, fondly known as "Florence" and "Loling," of Hågat, and formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Nov. 19 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment service will follow immediately at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hågat.

Tags

Load entries