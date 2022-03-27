Florentina "Floren" Meno Paulino, master weaver of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died March 22 at the age of 96. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday and at 6 a.m. Sunday at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. The Ninth Night Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. March 30. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon April 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries