Florentina Pangilinan Carreon, of Yigo, died Jan. 31 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

