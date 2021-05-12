Florentino Sarmiento Riate, also known as “Poy,” of Dededo, died April 15 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. May 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

