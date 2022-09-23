Floriano Bernardo Javier Sr., of Dededo, died Sept. 9 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held Oct. 3 from 8-11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries