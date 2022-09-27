Florpies “Virginia” (Bea) Espinosa Babauta, familian “Jeras”, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died September 22 at the age of 82. Last respects will be from 9 a.m -12:25 p.m. on October 14 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

