Fortunato "Tony" Junio Erguiza, of Tamuning, died May 13 at the age of 96. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

