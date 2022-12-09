Frances Babauta Santos Cruz
Frances “Anching” familian “Duckit” Babauta Santos Cruz, of Agat, died on Nov. 27th, at the age of 70. Last respects will be held at 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9th at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10th, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat, followed by Interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
