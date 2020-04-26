Frances D. Ungacta, of Dededo, died on April 17 at the age of 65. A private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who asked for cash at gas station charged in drug case
- Director: 2018 tax refunds complete
- 710 warship sailors have fallen ill
- Governor responds to 'Dear Governor' letter
- $1.8M in tax refunds for Guamanians who filed Dec. 31 or before will be mailed this week
- GRMC nurse fired following visitation dispute
- Expired vehicle registration leads to drug charge
- Pair arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
- Relief checks delayed, expected in May
- No new COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- +2
What would we do without the people who continue to deliver goods to grocery stores? Read more
Ombre Ga'Chong
- By Lee P. Webber
Editor's note: Lee Webber's column normally runs Mondays but due to the time-sensitive nature of the issue for the coming week, this is runnin… Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
There are moments in our existence when we remember individuals who made an imprint in our lives or in the lives of our children. One person w… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In