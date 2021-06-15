Frances “Franz” Gladys Brown, of Agat, died on June 8 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. weekdays at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam mother grieves after now-public documents allege her son, missing for months, was killed, then dumped at sea
- Court documents: Children of slain woman tried to stop the knife attack
- GovGuam to families: Demolish cemetery ‘monuments’
- Mother of 9 will not go to prison for SNAP benefits fraud
- Restaurant owner gets 10 months for SNAP fraud
- Mother told missing son murdered, dumped at sea
- Family of slain mother needs help with funeral expenses
- Distracted driver responsible for boy's death spared from prison
- ‘I’ve always felt different’
- Family of slain mother seeks help with funeral expenses
Images
Videos
- +2
Everywhere you go, there are signs that local government has neglected to put even the most basic upkeep of our public roads is on its to-do list. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Summer vacation has officially begun, and students all over the island are looking forward to unwinding and relaxing for the next couple of mo… Read more
- Fedor Simanov
Looking at the Pride Month exhibit near the Legislature, I admire Guam's support for political pluralism and the free expression of people. My… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In