Frances “Franz” Gladys Brown, of Agat, died on June 8 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. weekdays at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

