Frances "Anching” Gogo Robinson, formerly of Sinajana, residing in Maina, died Dec. 28 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8–10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

